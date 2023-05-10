Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 139,041 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

