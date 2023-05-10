Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,403 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.