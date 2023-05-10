Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 261,342 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGGO opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

