Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,626 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,007 shares of company stock worth $25,110,698. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

