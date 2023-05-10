Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,739 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

