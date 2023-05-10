Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 643,711 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 643,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

