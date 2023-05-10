Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

