Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

