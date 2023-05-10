Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.31 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

