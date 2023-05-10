Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CHD opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

