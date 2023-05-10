Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.57 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

