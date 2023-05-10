Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.64 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

