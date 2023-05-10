Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

