Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

MTCH opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

