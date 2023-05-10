Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.32 Million Position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IG opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.