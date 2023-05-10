Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

