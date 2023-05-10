Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.48 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

