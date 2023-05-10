Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in HSBC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 442,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.46) to GBX 775 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $727.10.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.