Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,591,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 182,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTO opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

