Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,904 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 96,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Barclays by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Barclays Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

See Also

