Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 385,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 172,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 147,241 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 226,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

