Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.84 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,777,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

