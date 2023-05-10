Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.93 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after buying an additional 142,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Price Performance

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.