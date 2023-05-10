Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 626,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,569,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.