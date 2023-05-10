Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

Shares of SEDG opened at $286.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

