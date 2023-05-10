Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,803 shares of company stock worth $13,714,600. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

