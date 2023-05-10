Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.