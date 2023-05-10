Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 116,375 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

