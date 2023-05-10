Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,723 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

