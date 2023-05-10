Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,811 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

