Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 276,457 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,307.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 808,751 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 50.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

