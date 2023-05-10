Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

