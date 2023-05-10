Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

