Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

