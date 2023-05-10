Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $196.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

