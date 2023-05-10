Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

