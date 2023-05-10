Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $299.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.97. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.