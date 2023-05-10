Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $447.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

