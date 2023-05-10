Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

