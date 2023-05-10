Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,238 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

