Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,023 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.