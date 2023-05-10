Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity

FMC Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

