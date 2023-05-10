Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,891 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

CSM stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $434.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

