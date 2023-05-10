Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,451 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

