Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AHYB opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

About American Century Select High Yield ETF

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

