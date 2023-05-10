Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

