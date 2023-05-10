Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Sells $1,005,597.60 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Simon Miller sold 408 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $728.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.