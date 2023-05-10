ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,378 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the typical daily volume of 592 call options.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

MJ stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

