Evercore ISI Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $440.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $339.11 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.