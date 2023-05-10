Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

EVOK opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

